Lions learn about the Ghosts of Tipp City

VANDALIA — Amanda Carl, who manages the Browse Awhile Book Store in Tipp City, recently recovering from a major fire, spoke at the June 14 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. The subject was “The Ghosts of Tipp City.”

The Tipp City Ghost Hunters have identified 35 sites in Tipp City that have evidenced paranormal activity (not scientifically explainable), such as sounds, object movements, shapes, etc. There will be walking tours of the sites on Saturday evenings in October. The tours will leave from the Bookstore located at 118 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

For further information call (937) 667-7200.

Pictured left to right are Amanda Carl and Lions Club Program Chair Dee Smith. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Lions.jpg Pictured left to right are Amanda Carl and Lions Club Program Chair Dee Smith. Contributed photo