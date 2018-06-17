Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

May 14

Vandalia police responded to an address on Sea Turtle Dr. on a mutual aid call with Butler Township on the report of a subject screaming and discharging a firearm in the back yard. The suspect eventually surrendered to officers.

Alisha L. Bradbury was cited for driving under a non-compliance suspension and a license forfeiture suspension after a traffic stop on Poe Ave. The vehicle was towed.

May 15

Police responded to the Little York Tavern on the report of a known subject leaving with an unpaid bill after his credit/debit card was declined. The investigation continues.

May 16

A principal at Butler High School reported that he found a small bag of marijuana near the tennis courts on campus. Police took custody and marked it to be destroyed.

Christopher Symonds was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kenbrook Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

May 17

Cody Brewster was arrested for domestic violence after an anonymous caller reported an incident on Gabriel St. He was taken to the county jail.

Corri Carter was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County after management at the Super 8 Motel called police to have her removed from a room. She was taken to the county jail.

An employee of a medical practice reported fraudulent prescriptions being called in to a local pharmacy after being notified from the Ohio Board of Nursing. The investigation continues.

May 18

Brian T. Pedtke was issued a summons for aggravated menacing after an officer responded to S. Dixie Dr. on the report of a road rage incident.

Keishaun I. Johnson-Foster was cited for driving under suspension and having fictitious license plates after a traffic stop on National Road. He was released to a family member and the vehicle towed.

Nicholas Reed was arrested on a felony warrant for violating a protection order while appearing at Vandalia Municipal Court for a hearing. He was transported to the county jail.

May 19

An officer responded to an address on Continental Court on the report of a private property hit and run crash. The complainant reported a vehicle left the scene. The investigation continues.

Adam J. Helton was arrested for OVI and an open container violation after police responded to Max’s Sports and Spirits (Hot Air Balloon) on the report of a disorderly subject. Helton returned to the bar while police were looking for him.

May 20

Elijah Ewbank was arrested by Englewood Police on a probation violation warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court. Vandalia Police took custody and transported him to the county jail.

Jeffrey Buckingham was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on N. American Blvd. He was taken to the county jail.

A missing juvenile out of Butler Township was located at an address on Wilhelmina. She was taken into custody.

Vandalia members of the Regional Emergency Response Team were activated at the request of Fairborn Police who had an armed, barricaded subject. The subject eventually surrendered peacefully and Fairborn Police took him into custody.

Samuel M. Jordan, Jr. was cited for an open container violation after police observed a SUV pulling out of Dayton Auto Auction with no lights on. The vehicle’s dealer tags were removed and the vehicle was towed.

May 21

Daniel Hockenberry was cited for a barking dog violation after police responded to an address on Randler Ave.

A resident on Cyril Ct. reported that his laptop computer was stolen. The investigation continues.

A resident on Kenbrook Dr. reported fraudulent activity on his credit card. The investigation continues.

Tyler Riggs was arrested for domestic violence threats after an incident on Miller Lane. He was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

