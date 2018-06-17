Vandalia students on BGSU dean’s list

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the spring semester dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Also listed are graduation candidates for spring 2018.

Dean’s List

Brittany Crowe, Vandalia

Madison Taynor, Vandalia

Tianna Koewler, Vandalia

Michael Davis, Vandalia

Marie Dean, Vandalia

Zolee Howard, Vandalia

Zachary Green, Dayton 45414

Christine Hisel, Dayton 45414

Natalie Krueger, Dayton 45414

Graduation Candidates

Vandalia – Marie Dean, Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders summa cum laude

