Vandalia students on BGSU dean’s list

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the spring semester dean’s list for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
To be chosen for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.
Also listed are graduation candidates for spring 2018.
Dean’s List
Brittany Crowe, Vandalia
Madison Taynor, Vandalia
Tianna Koewler, Vandalia
Michael Davis, Vandalia
Marie Dean, Vandalia
Zolee Howard, Vandalia
Zachary Green, Dayton 45414
Christine Hisel, Dayton 45414
Natalie Krueger, Dayton 45414
Graduation Candidates
Vandalia – Marie Dean, Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders summa cum laude
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU