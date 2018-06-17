Vandalia Senior Center calendar

VANDALIA — The following is a list of events open to the public at the Vandalia Senior Center in July:

Summer History Speaker Series

Join us on Mondays in June at 1 p.m. Topics are:

July 2

Mike Williams will present “Hiding in Plain Sight: Two U.S. Citizens that Spied for the Nazis.” This father-foster daughter team operated in New York City. Simon Emil Koedel was a naturalized citizen and U.S. Army veteran. His foster daughter was adept at extracting information from defense workers and officers in the armed forces. Trace their careers and the bizarre string of events that led to their prosecution. This presentation is sponsored by Medigold.

July 9

Judy Deeter will be here to give a short introduction about the 1913 Flood in the Miami Valley. Then we will watch a 60 minute documentary film about the flood.

July 16

Angie Hoschouer will present a program about the twenty American Revolutionary Soldiers who are buried at Woodland Cemetery. She will tell you about their regiment, state, and what they were doing in Dayton after the close of their service.

July 23

Mark Davis will give a presentation about the town of Tadmor. The remnants of this town are now located in Taylorsville Reserve. In the early 1800s, Tadmor found itself at the crossroads of the National Road, the Miami River, the Miami canal, and the Dayton & Michigan Railroad. Learn about the importance of this town and what happened to it.

July 30

Mark Risley will present “Mound Builders”. This program explores many of the area’s ancient earthworks and the people who built them, their reasons, and fates. It will touch on new discoveries, some of the geological aspects, and recent, updated theories on how the first people came to the Americas. Join us as we explore this fascinating aspect of Ohio’s ancient past.

Tech Talk

Cloud? Dropbox? Photos? Now that I have a device, how do I organize all the stuff on it? Join Heather to talk about cloud storage, digital photo storage and retrieval, and digital file organization on Wednesday, July 18, at 10:30 am. There will be some individual questions and help after the program.

Staff report

Reach the Vandalia Senior Center at (937) 898-1232.

Reach the Vandalia Senior Center at (937) 898-1232.