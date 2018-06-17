Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

May 20

Taco Bell, forgery, Counterfeit bill used at Taco Bell.

Kershner Road, unruly juvenile offense, I responded to 2XXX Kershner Road in reference to a missing juvenile. Juvenile was located in the City of Vandalia, Ohio.

May 21

N. Dixie Drive, breaking and entering, Responded on a B&E to storage units. Four units were broken into by unknown suspects.

Blue Ash, misuse of credit card, Dispatched to a residence on a fraud complaint. Complainant said that his bank debit card was used at several locations in another state. Complainant did not authorize these usages.

May 22

Singing Hills, Responded to the nursing home for a patient with a change in mental status. Patient was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Little York Road, Dispatched to residence on a disorderly that resulted in a domestic dispute.

Miller Lane, theft, Report of lawn equipment stolen out of back of pick up truck.

May 23

Honeycutt Dr., domestic violence, Physical domestic between adult mother and daughter. The mother was charged with felony domestic violence due to a prior conviction in 2013.

May 24

Speedway, theft of motor vehicle, Dispatched to Speedway for two females fighting in parking lot. Vehicle was located and stopped on North Dixie Drive. Female driver exited the vehicle, while female passenger got into the driver seat and fled North on North Dixie Drive.

Police headquarters, no charge listed, Dispatched to Speedway for two females fighting in parking lot. Vehicle was located and stopped on North Dixie Drive. Female driver exited the vehicle, while female passenger got into the driver seat and fled North on North Dixie Drive.

May 25

Benchwood Road, probation violation, Person with felony warrant was located. Subject resisted arrest.

Whisper Creek Drive, breaking and entering, Theft report of golf clubs, taken out of open garage door.

May 26

Walmart, theft, A female subject was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail without incident.

Quality Inn, theft, A female subject was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail without incident.

Panera Bread, no charge listed, Located drug paraphernalia in men’s restroom.

Walmart, theft,

A female subject was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail.

Persons charged or arrested

Catherine Taylor, 30, failure to reinstate

Stephen C. Brown, 46, criminal damaging

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile offenses

Joshua B. Few, 33, forgery, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances

Tashae R. Armstrong, 23, theft without consent

Ashia R. Brown, 36, forgery

Letisha D. Gomez, 22, driving under suspension

Hollie A. Blythe, 33, endangering children

Lorne B. Stephens, 47, OVI, stop sign violation

Lucinda L. Blythe, 54, domestic violence

Benny X. Holbert, 50, failure to stop after an accident, OVI

Kyle A. Hissong, 24, warrant for probation violation, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, resisting arrest

Jordan M. Brown, 24, aggravated robbery

To’lissa Q. McClendon, 22, theft

Mary A. Cranford, 55, theft without consent

Krystal N. Wendland, 19, theft without consent

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

