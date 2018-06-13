Korte piano students perform at Hearth and Home

VANDALIA — Eight piano students of Genevieve Korte, Vandalia, performed for residents at Hearth and Home Nursing Center in Vandalia, Ohio on May 20, 2018. Each student performed two to seven piano solos each.

Mrs. Korte’s students perform yearly in contests and recitals to share their music and increase their skills. Events include Scale Olympics at Wright State University, sponsored by the Ohio Music Teacher Association and the Music Teacher National Association; the Junior Music Festival at the University of Dayton, sponsored by the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Dayton Music Club; and auditions by the National Guild of Piano Teachers, headquartered in Austin Texas and Troy Ohio. Students also participate in recitals sponsored by OMTA, the Dayton Piano Teachers Study Club, and the Clavier Club, all of Dayton, in addition to several recital performances throughout the year at a variety of venues.

Genevieve Korte has taught piano in Vandalia for 40 years, and has been a church organist and pianist for over 35 years, a teacher of General Music in the public schools in Ohio and Virginia, and has performed in many ensembles, bands, Big Bands, and orchestras. She is certified by MTNA, has a double degree in music at the University of Dayton, and completed graduate studies at the Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Dayton. Mrs. Korte also attends master piano teacher workshops in many states and Canada.

Mrs. Korte currently teaches piano in her home at Bosco Avenue in Vandalia, and enjoys seeing students advance in knowledge and skills. A favorite saying that is often repeated by the piano teacher is “Nice music means something is right with the world.” And each unique student brings something distinctive to each musical piece, to make the world right for a little while.

Piano students of Genevieve Korte are front center Scarlett Chen; back row, left to right, Mrs. Genevieve Korte, Rachel Shively, Christian Montcrief, Aliya Creager, Abigail Cartwright, Allison Cartwright, Adam Cartwright, and Sophia Perevozchikov. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_PianoStudents.jpeg Piano students of Genevieve Korte are front center Scarlett Chen; back row, left to right, Mrs. Genevieve Korte, Rachel Shively, Christian Montcrief, Aliya Creager, Abigail Cartwright, Allison Cartwright, Adam Cartwright, and Sophia Perevozchikov. Contributed photo