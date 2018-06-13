PSA Airlines wins 30th Corporate Challenge

VANDALIA — A new champion was crowned as the 30th Annual Vandalia Corporate Challenge drew to a conclusion last Friday. PSA Airlines emerged as the winner with 434 points to take over the top spot as last year’s co-champions Inteva Products and the Vandalia-Butler City Schools placed second and third respectively.

The Corporate Challenge pits 14 teams from businesses in Vandalia in athletic, and not-so-athletic, but friendly competition during the first week of June.

Teams competing in the 30th Corporate Challenge, and the number of years they have been competing, are Orthopedic Associates (2), Superior Abrasives (2), FedEx Ground (3), GE TDI (4), Inteva Products (8), Waibel Energy Systems (8), Crossroads Rehab & Nursing (9), GE Aviation (11), Vandalia-Butler City Schools (20), City of Vandalia (25), Johnson Electric (25), Adare Pharmaceuticals (27), Kentner Sellers (28), and PSA Airlines (28).

“We are very grateful for the companies that come back year after year to compete in our Corporate Challenge,” said Vandalia’s Recreation Supervisor Jeff Kreill. “The fact that this is our 30th challenge says something about the people who began this fun event, and the ones who have made it an annual part of their summer. It’s important to remember that the events that make up this challenge have changed over the years. We make it a point to ask participants each year for their feedback, and when it’s appropriate we make changes to keep it fresh.”

Sponsors were Titan Graphics, Steve Reed State Farm Insurance, Beckstrom Orthodontics, Johnson Electric, Kentner Sellers CPA’s, Domino’s Pizza, PSA Airlines, Cassel Hills Golf Course, GE Aviation, Waibel Energy Systems, Lasting Impressions, and Edward D. Jones Financial (John Cox), and Barefoot Canoe.

The team from PSA Airlines plots strategy before the basketball challenge during the 30th Annual Vandalia Corporate Challenge. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Challenge1.jpeg The team from PSA Airlines plots strategy before the basketball challenge during the 30th Annual Vandalia Corporate Challenge. City of Vandalia Photo Nikki Speakman and Kara Hamby compete in the water challenge during the 30th Annual Vandalia Corporate Challenge. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Challenge2.jpeg Nikki Speakman and Kara Hamby compete in the water challenge during the 30th Annual Vandalia Corporate Challenge. City of Vandalia Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

