Farmer’s Market preparing for season debut

VANDALIA — The month of June not only ushers in warmer weather and sunshine, but it also brings back on of Vandalia’s most popular places to be on Friday evenings – the Vandalia Community Farmer’s Market.

The market opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 15 and will be open each Friday through August 31.

The market returns with new leadership as Suzy Thein takes over as the Market Manager and a new location for entertainment. Also new will be the hours – 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday. The Market will not close due to inclement weather – a change from years past that was requested by vendors.

“We decided to go to three hours instead of four and to run the music from start to finish,” said Thein. “It seemed in past years when the music quit everyone left. We think this will allow people to stick around, have their dinner, and enjoy the entertainment. That’s such a nice community feel.”

A concrete pad for performers has been built at the corner of Kenbrook and Perry Streets which will bring the entertainment closer to the vendors. The pad has electrical service and is built in a shape that will project sound toward the Senior Center.

“The vendors behind them will be conducting business but the sound will be projected out into the park,” said Thein. “We’ve talked about it a couple of years and finally went forward.”

Potentially, the pad could get a cover in future years.

“We’d like to make it a sheltered structure at some point in the future,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce.

M-Power Gym will also be providing a kids exercise class in the park each Friday. There will also be a Touch-A-Truck each week.

Of course, the key to any Farmer’s Market success is its vendors, and there are many returning vendors as well as new ones.

“We have several new vendors this year,” said Thein. “We expect 20-25 vendors to be here every week and another five or so that will rotate in once or twice a month. There should be 3-4 food trucks each week.”

The current list of vendors as of press time includes:

Refuge Massage Therapy

IT Works

Tupperware

Eagle Ridge Apiaries

Scentsy

Simply Serendipity

G.L. Crochet Boutique

Stonequarry Farm

Our Daily Bread

Sugar Pie Bakery

Kem Body & More

Hot Diggity Dogs

Kona Ice

Bella Sorella

Wheel Be Roasting

Rib-in-it

Little Country Corner

Dohnors Maple Products

Keikos Kettle Corn

Mosquito Joe

Casey Laughter Media

Sister Cities of Vandalia

Timothy’s Iron Man Army

Artistic Earth Pottery

Jehovah’s Witness

Fluffy’s Food Express

The Vandalia Community Farmer’s Market will open for the 2018 season on Friday, June 15. The market will be open 4-7 p.m. each week through August 31. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_FarmMarket.jpg The Vandalia Community Farmer’s Market will open for the 2018 season on Friday, June 15. The market will be open 4-7 p.m. each week through August 31. File photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.