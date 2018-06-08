Farmer’s Market preparing for season debut

VANDALIA — The month of June not only ushers in warmer weather and sunshine, but it also brings back on of Vandalia’s most popular places to be on Friday evenings – the Vandalia Community Farmer’s Market.
The market opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 15 and will be open each Friday through August 31.
The market returns with new leadership as Suzy Thein takes over as the Market Manager and a new location for entertainment. Also new will be the hours – 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday. The Market will not close due to inclement weather – a change from years past that was requested by vendors.
“We decided to go to three hours instead of four and to run the music from start to finish,” said Thein. “It seemed in past years when the music quit everyone left. We think this will allow people to stick around, have their dinner, and enjoy the entertainment. That’s such a nice community feel.”
A concrete pad for performers has been built at the corner of Kenbrook and Perry Streets which will bring the entertainment closer to the vendors. The pad has electrical service and is built in a shape that will project sound toward the Senior Center.
“The vendors behind them will be conducting business but the sound will be projected out into the park,” said Thein. “We’ve talked about it a couple of years and finally went forward.”
Potentially, the pad could get a cover in future years.
“We’d like to make it a sheltered structure at some point in the future,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce.
M-Power Gym will also be providing a kids exercise class in the park each Friday. There will also be a Touch-A-Truck each week.
Of course, the key to any Farmer’s Market success is its vendors, and there are many returning vendors as well as new ones.
“We have several new vendors this year,” said Thein. “We expect 20-25 vendors to be here every week and another five or so that will rotate in once or twice a month. There should be 3-4 food trucks each week.”
The current list of vendors as of press time includes:
Refuge Massage Therapy
IT Works
Tupperware
Eagle Ridge Apiaries
Scentsy
Simply Serendipity
G.L. Crochet Boutique
Stonequarry Farm
Our Daily Bread
Sugar Pie Bakery
Kem Body & More
Hot Diggity Dogs
Kona Ice
Bella Sorella
Wheel Be Roasting
Rib-in-it
Little Country Corner
Dohnors Maple Products
Keikos Kettle Corn
Mosquito Joe
Casey Laughter Media
Sister Cities of Vandalia
Timothy’s Iron Man Army
Artistic Earth Pottery
Jehovah’s Witness
Fluffy’s Food Express
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.
