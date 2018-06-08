Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

May 5

James Mullins was arrested for making domestic violence threats for allegedly driving past his children’s house yelling and sending their mother threatening text messages. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant on W. National Road reported that someone either let the air out of her tires or slashed the tires. The investigation continues.

After responding to Brown School and National Road on the report of a possible intoxicated driver, police found he was not intoxicated but driving on a suspended license. His vehicle was towed.

Austin M. Lloyd, 24, was arrested for assault and resisting arrest after police reported to a call involving two intoxicated subjects on Continental Court. Lori Horrocks, 44, was also arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, harassment with a bodily substance (felony), and resisting arrest. Both were taken to the county jail.

May 6

A complainant reported that his tires were damaged while parked at an apartment on N. Dixie Drive. The investigation continues.

Gregory Rosengarten was arrested on a felony warrant for trespassing in a habitation. He was taken to the county jail.

Marcellus Wathkins was cited for fictitious plates and driving under suspension after a stop at Little York and I-75. He was released and his vehicle towed.

Kenneth Roberts was cited for possession of marijuana after police responded to Winding Hollow Trail on the report of people in a car playing loud music and smoking.

May 7

An officer retrieved a scooter found behind a property on Cassell Hills Ct. It was put in police property.

Jason McDaniel was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Juvenile Court for failure to appear on a motion hearing. He was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile male was entered into LEADS as a runaway missing after he had not returned home in four days. The investigation continues.

May 8

A 14-year old juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital on an emergency admission after making threats against his person.

The Knights Inn reported a television stolen from a room. The investigation continues.

May 9

An Ohio State Trooper brought Nicholas A. Fischer to the police department for an Intoxilyzer test. Fischer tested .137 BAC and was released to a friend.

Robert A. Haas was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for contempt of court. He was taken to the county jail.

A city employee reported that the shelter at Jeffers Park had been spray painted with graffiti. The investigation continues.

Sarah ofstad was cited for driving under suspension, expired plates, and fictitious plates after a stop on E. National Road.

May 10

A complainant reported that a trailer was stolen from the rear of Sporty’s on N. Dixie Drive approximately a week earlier. The investigation continues.

Travis Brooks was arrested for assault after an incident in the area of St. Christopher Church. He was taken to the county jail.

Huey Thompson was arrested for criminal trespassing after being found on a property on S. Brown School Road. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported that a check from Social Security had not been received since February. The investigation continues.

May 11

Jerard Wilson, Jr. was cited for possession after marijuana after it was found by his employer. The officer provided Wilson a ride to the Speedway on Benchwood Road.

A complainant on Spartan Ave. reported that a known suspect stole his truck. The investigation continues.

Samuel Anderson was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired plates after a stop on Stewville Dr. The vehicle was towed.

May 12

James Kingsolver was arrested on a warrant out of Dayton for an operator license violation after officers responded to the Knights Inn on a 911 hang up call. He was taken to the county jail.

An unknown suspect loaded a plastic tote full of merchandise and left the Dollar General Store. The investigation continues.

While performing routine registration checks at the Knights Inn, plates on a vehicle were confiscated per BMV order.

May 13

A female reported her purse was stolen while at the Little York Tavern. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Continental Court reported that a kayak was stolen. The investigation continues.

Vandalia team members of the Regional Emergency Response Team was activated for an armed, barricaded subject in Huber Heights. After several hours of negotiation, the subject surrendered peacefully.

