Morton Aviators of the Year

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Year for 2018. Pictured left to right are Casey Hargett, John Sorrells, Brooke Long, and Danielle Holop.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Year for 2018. Pictured left to right are Cameron Boyd, Cooper Decker, Julia Stapleton, and Sydney Webster.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Year for 2018. Pictured left to right are Natalie Schoenherr, Olivia Helrigle, AJ Hathaway, and Austin Flohre.