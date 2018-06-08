What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Challenge Island

Is a one-of-a-kind enrichment program for children ages 6-12 years old that is on the cutting edge of S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) education and 21st Century Learning. We take kids on unique “island” adventures where they work in collaborative tribes to tackle various STEM/STEAM challenges using only the materials in their treasure chest and their boundless imaginations. Monday, June 11 will focus on a Minion project where kids go bananas over little yellow creatures wearing googles. The tribe will take a multitude of movie inspired challenges from building Gru’s lab to making jelly blasters to building Super Silly Funland. The cost is $15 Resident/Member and $20 Non-Resident. You must pre-register for this event. You must pre-register for this program.

Tiny Dancers

This class is designed to introduce your child to the wonderful world of dance including: Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, and more. With the focus on fun, we’ll use ribbons, wands, hula hoops to discover the different ways music makes us feel and move. This is not a parent/child class, please make sure your child is comfortable being dropped off while you relax or view class through the window. Child must be able to follow simple directions. Comfortable clothes and smooth soled shoes will allow for ease of movement. This program is for children ages 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $30 Resident/VRC member and $40 for Non-Resident. The program will run on Wednesdays beginning June 13 through July 11 from 10:45-11:45am. You must pre-register for this program.

Cassel Hills Pool Bash

It is the start of summer, come and join us for a fun night with friends at Cassel Hills Pool on Friday, June 15 from 7:30-9:30p. Enjoy swimming after hours, games, and food. Don’t miss out, start your summer off right! For grades 5-8 for the (2018-2019) school year. The cost is $5 per person and the event is weather permitting.

Top Chef – Vandalia

Come show off your skills in the kitchen! You will be provided with a variety of basic ingredients along with any additional ingredients you bring yourself. There will be a time limit and you will have to make your best dessert or appetizer. After you complete your dish, there will be judges to choose the best based on taste and appearance. The winner will receive a prize and a certificate of Top Chef –Vandalia. The theme for June 20 is appetizers. For ages 8-13 years old. The cost is $15 Resident/VRC Member and $20 Non-Resident. A list of provided ingredients is provided when you sign up. No parent help during preparation or event. The program will be held Wednesday, June 20 from 6:30-8:30p at the Vandalia Senior Center. You must pre-register for this program.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

