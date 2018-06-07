Morton Aviators of the Month – May

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Month for May, 2018. Pictured left to right are Lucas Vieth, Jaykob Anstaett, Jason Hochwalt, Madison Carter, Emmalee Marstellar, and Abby Plsek.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Month for May, 2018. Pictured left to right are Martia Kinney, Noah Moreland, Rebecca Mercier, Taylor Fletcher, Luke Weber, and Alex Taylor.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Month for May, 2018. Pictured left to right are Brooklyn Day, Troy Buschur, Avery Beck, AJ Hathaway, and Jonathan Stevens.