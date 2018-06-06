Morton Aviators of the Month – April

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Month for April, 2018. Pictured left to right are Danielle Wheeler, Logan Lee, Brayton Bishop, Mitchell Thomas, Kali Snyder, and Bailey Flohre.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Month for April, 2018. Pictured left to right are Cayden Borchers, Jayden Watkins, Samantha Grant, Casey Barrett, Allison Shelly, and Julia Stapleton.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Month for April, 2018. Pictured left to right are Daisha Dansby, Adam Otto, Thomas Neely, Drake Rinesmith, Sonia Washburn, and Abigail Hilterbran.