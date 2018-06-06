Morton Aviators of the Month – March

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Month for March, 2018. Pictured left to right are Ella Cole, Chandler Perdue, Michael Heeter, Kayla Lewis, Reuben Velasco, and Heather McBride.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Month for March, 2018. Pictured left to right are Danny Edwards, Danielle Riggs, Alexandra Atchison, Madison Wilson, John Waldron, and Hashem Albezreh.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Month for March, 2018. Pictured left to right are Jynx Dach, Michael Roby, Kierra Evans, Reece Lawler, and Ella Trittschuh. Not pictured is Cameron Nielsen.