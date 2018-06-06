Lennartz to attend Girls State

Bella Lennartz, (sixth from left), an incoming senior at Butler High School, will be attending Buckeye Girls State from June 10-16 at the University of Mount Union. She is generously being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary post 668 in Vandalia. Lennartz is the first girl to attend in several years from Vandalia. Buckeye Girls State is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. Featured in the picture are Judy Roweton, Lisa Sellars, and Will Nussbaum.

Bella Lennartz, (sixth from left), an incoming senior at Butler High School, will be attending Buckeye Girls State from June 10-16 at the University of Mount Union. She is generously being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary post 668 in Vandalia. Lennartz is the first girl to attend in several years from Vandalia. Buckeye Girls State is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. Featured in the picture are Judy Roweton, Lisa Sellars, and Will Nussbaum. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Lennartz.jpeg Bella Lennartz, (sixth from left), an incoming senior at Butler High School, will be attending Buckeye Girls State from June 10-16 at the University of Mount Union. She is generously being sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary post 668 in Vandalia. Lennartz is the first girl to attend in several years from Vandalia. Buckeye Girls State is designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. Featured in the picture are Judy Roweton, Lisa Sellars, and Will Nussbaum. Contributed photo