Board of Education honors retirees

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education recognized five retirees at its May 29 meeting. Lita House, Joanne Johnson, Sharon King, Barbara Lamb, and Douglas Race were honored by declaring May 29 – June 1 as Appreciation Week.

“Many Vandalia-Butler City Schools staff members have dedicated their careers to making a difference in the lives of our students and the future of our community,” read the proclamation passed by the Board. “For their service, they deserve our respect and appreciation. We join with our retiring staff members in this celebration of this milestone in their careers and lives.”

The Board also received a $24,000 donation from the Vandalia-Butler Boosters Club for installation of the new scoreboard and video board in Memorial Stadium.

Preschool tuition and fees for the 2018-19 school year were also approved. Tuition, if applicable, was set at $130 per month, transportation fee, if applicable, will be $25 per month, and a material fee of $50 will apply.

In other action, the Board:

Approved continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved a donated media book for Helke Elementary School, a Spanish dictionary as a supplemental text for Spanish I for Butler High School, and a Latin textbook for Latin classes at Morton Middle School.

Authorized Superintendent Rob O’Leary to enter into an agreement with the Greene County Educational Service Center for Special Education Services based upon student need.

Approved an agreement with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County to use auxiliary funds for nursing services at St. Christopher School at an estimated amount of $9,100 for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved multiple board policies in their second reading.

During the Board’s work session on May 14, the Board recognized several grant requests.

Visions grant recipients:

Butler High School: Erin Dearth & Scott Hoover

$1,974 grant for six portable data collection devices (LabQuest2) for science students

Morton Middle School: Kari Kirchens, Andy Amlin & Jennifer Strehle

$1,000 grant for workbooks for academically struggling students

Morton Middle School: Cortney Bumbalough

$500 grant for a pilot reading program

Smith Middle School: Cindy Himsworth & Jennifer McGowan

$3,000 grant for Muse Machine artist-in-residence to create a script and performance

Helke Elementary: Amber Pelfrey

$2,100 grant for Muse Machine artist-in-residence

Demmitt Elementary: Marie Reikowski & Jessica Miller

$415 grant for new classroom furniture and other tools to help students to focus

Vandalia-Butler Preschool: Denise Treadway

$300 grant for preschool yoga classes

Vandalia-Butler Preschool: Amber Helton

$611.94 grant for mobile science center, live animals, nutrition box and STEM activities

Vandalia-Butler Preschool: Amber Helton

$250 grant for an art instructor and supplies to teach and create art

Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club grants:

Vandalia-Butler Preschool: Amber Helton

$250 grant for art instructor and supplies to teach and create art

Vandalia-Butler Preschool: Amber Helton

$250 grant for mobile science center, live animals, nutrition box and STEM activities

Vandalia Cultural Arts grant:

Smith Middle School: Cindy Himsworth & Jennifer McGowan

$1,000 grant for Muse Machine

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education recently recognized five retirees. Pictured with Superintendent Rob O’Leary are (left) Barbara Lamb and (right) Lita House. Not pictured are Joanne Johnson, Sharon King, and Douglas Race. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_VBRetirees.jpeg The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education recently recognized five retirees. Pictured with Superintendent Rob O’Leary are (left) Barbara Lamb and (right) Lita House. Not pictured are Joanne Johnson, Sharon King, and Douglas Race. VBCSD photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

