Hanahan retires after 37 years of service to Vandalia

VANDALIA — Vandalia’s Code Enforcement Officer Kim Hanahan is retiring after serving 37 years with the Vandalia Division of Fire.

“The Division of Fire would like to wish Code Enforcement Officer Kim Hannahan a healthy and happy retirement,” said Fire Chief Chad Follick. “Kim has left a legacy of commitment and dedication to ensuring that everyone who lives, visits, works, worships, or passes through Vandalia is safe and secure.”

During her career, Hanahan worked to ensure that buildings were designed and built to code to ensure safety; ensured proper fitting car seats; inspecting fireworks shows, distributing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and fresh batteries for them; and conducted thousands of hours of CPR/AED training over the past 31 years.

“Kim is valued and key member of the Division of Fire’s family and we will miss her a great deal,” said Follick. “We wish Kim the best, and thank her for setting the bar high and for making it look so easy.”

Kim Hanahan, Vandalia’s Code Enforcement Officer, is retirng after 37 years of service in the Vandalia Division of Fire. She is pictured with Fire Chief Chad Follick. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_KimHanahan.jpg Kim Hanahan, Vandalia’s Code Enforcement Officer, is retirng after 37 years of service in the Vandalia Division of Fire. She is pictured with Fire Chief Chad Follick. VDF Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

