Storybook Dollhouse on display at Vandalia Library

VANDALIA — A spider web with a special message, a cradle and baby high up in a tree, a tiny carpet bag and umbrella… these are just a few of the literary references visitors may find in the Storybook Dollhouse, on display now at the Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 330 S. Dixie Drive.

The unique little house holds clues to more than 50 different children’s stories, nursery rhymes and fairy tales.

“It’s like a game of I Spy,” said Gwen Owen, Storybook Dollhouse creator. “Everyone, no matter how young or old, seems to get caught up in it, trying to spot clues and guess what stories they are from.” Owen, who works in the Library’s External Relations Department, made many of the clues by hand. Literary classics such as Peter Pan and The Secret Garden are represented, along with contemporary favorites like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Martha Speaks.

“It’s so fun! I find new clues every time I look,” said Terri Stringer, Vandalia Branch Children’s Librarian. “Some clues are easier to find than others.” Stringer created a game to go along with the display. Visitors are invited to guess as many of the clues as they can find, and she’ll have a prize drawing in July among all the completed entries.

The Storybook Dollhouse will remain on display through July at Library, located at 330 S. Dixie Drive. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665 if you need more information.

