Vandalia Senior Center calendar

VANDALIA — The following is a list of events open to the public at the Vandalia Senior Center in June:

Summer History Speaker Series

Join us on Mondays in June at 1 p.m. Topics are:

June 4

Jim Charters from Carillon Park will give you a virtual tour of Hawthorne Hill in Oakwood. It was built by Orville Wright in 1914. Orville lived there until his death in 1948. In the past, Jim has given one free pass to Carillon Park to each person attending his talk.

June 11

Karen and Terry Purke will be bringing their “History in a Box.” They will talk about the 100th anniversary of World War I, the war itself, and the flu pandemic that was going on at home during the war.

June 18

Steve Lucht is the Education Project Specialist for Dayton History. He will be presenting the story of The Watervliet, Ohio Shakers from 1805 to 1900. The Shakers were a celibate, Christian sect that lived in communal villages throughout the northeastern U.S. There were four villages in Ohio. One was located in what is today the City of Kettering. Learn about the Shakers’ unique theology, who the Watervliet Shakers were, what happened to the village, and hear selections of several hymns.

June 25

Several volunteers will be traveling from the Garst Museum in Greenville. They will present “A Museum in a Suitcase.” The group will be choosing items from the museum to share with you and to tell the story associated with each one.

Matter of Balance Class

This class begins on Monday, June 11 but requires registration. Call 898-1232, email Coordinator Toni Williams at twilliams@vandaliaohio.org or stop by the cener to register.

Angy El-Khatib is the Program Manager of the Injury Prevention Center at Miami Valley Hospital. She is offering a FREE 8 week class to improve balance, flexibility, strength, and to prevent falls. The classes will begin on June 11 and run through the month of July. All of the classes will be in the dining room on Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a break in the middle. Do you want to improve your balance, flexibility, and strength? Then this class is for you. Are you concerned about falling? Then this class is for you. This class will include discussion, problem-solving, skill building, practical solutions, and exercise training. The exercise training will begin in the third session and take about 30 minutes of each session. This class is open to the public.

Angy El-Khatib is also a trainer who teaches people to be instructors of future Matter of Balance classes. If you are interested, let Toni know.

Tech Talk

Do you use your eReader as a bookmark for your REAL book? Do you set your egg timer on top of your smartphone so you can see it? Do you lose paper lists, but never your phone? Next Tech Talk, Heather will show you some other uses and tips for your device, and give you a quick tour of the app store (both Google and Apple). Be sure you have your user ID and password to the app store of your choice! Sign up for Tech Talk on Wednesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m.

Reach the Vandalia Senior Center at (937) 898-1232.

