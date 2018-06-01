Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

May 13

Roselake Dr. @ Little York, Located suspicious vehicle that matched description provided by a resident. Truck was driving slowly through neighborhoods, where recent thefts had occurred.

May 14

Sea Turtle, using weapons while intoxicated, Mentally ill and intoxicated subject was firing a handgun from back porch. The suspect was ordered out of the house, taken into custody, and later transported to the hospital for psychiatric treatment.

May 15

Walmart, possession of drug abuse instruments, On today’s date at stolen vehicle was located and the driver was arrested.

May 16

Benchwood Road, Dispatched to residence on a juvenile complaint.

Cellular Connection, breaking and entering, Dispatched to a breaking and entering of the business.

Kershner Road, unruly juvenile offense, Responded to 2XXX Kershner Road regarding a missing juvenile.

Valero, no offense listed, Incident report of a missing lottery ticket from Valero.

Stillwater United Methodist Church, criminal damaging, Responded to Stillwater United Methodist Church regarding damage to the asphalt parking lot.

May 17

N. Dixie Drive, breaking and entering, Unknown suspect(s) entered the victims secured work shop and stole various tools, equipment and motorcycle then damaged the victims truck in the attempt to steal the vehicle.

Miamisburg-Centerville Road, illegal conveyance of drugs, Subject held at Southview Medical Center on a Butler Township warrant. Transported suspect to the Montgomery County Jail and discovered that she had hidden drugs and paraphernalia upon her person. Booked in for possession and conveyance in addition to the warrant.

Engle Road, theft of motor vehicle, Theft of motor vehicle. No keys in vehicle. Evidence was collected.

Frisch’s, no charge listed, Responded to Frisch’s Big Boy regarding a unconscious male in the men’s restroom. Subjects had various cards inside his backpack that belonged to a female that were logged into the property room.

May 18

Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, no charge listed, Responded to Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery regarding a person trespassing on property.

Walmart, theft, Responded for a male suspect who had removed items from Walmart without paying for them.

McDonald’s, drug possession, Traffic violation yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Extended Stay America, sexual battery, Suspect told Dayton PD that she was sexually assaulted. She signed a refusal and also refused to fill out a statement.

May 19

Honeycutt Circle, domestic violence, Dispatched reference a domestic violence. Further investigation required.

Walmart, theft, Female suspect stole items from Walmart, issued summons.

TownePlace Suites, theft, Report of a theft from hotel room. Several clothing items missing.

Honeycutt Circle, domestic violence, Dispatched reported domestic violence. Trespassed person also located in house.

Persons charged or arrested

Tracey L. James, 47, warrant arrest for theft

Charles D. Burns, 39, possession of drug abuse insruments, drug paraphernalia

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile offense

Raven E. G. Newton, 21, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

James A. Valandingham, 46, theft

Kristin L. Weaver, 39, possession of marijuana, failure to reinstate, parking in handicapped parking space, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher D. Clemons, 54, warrant arrest for assault

Maleah D. Flucas, 21, theft

Jonathan D. McMillan, 19, criminal trespass

Tessa L. Blythe, 20, domestic violence

