Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

April 30

A stolen vehicle was recovered from the lot of the Super 8 Motel on E. National Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Covington, KY. The hotel registry did not show the suspect’s name. The vehicle was towed.

An air conditioning condenser was reported as stolen on Buttercup Ave. The investigation continues.

Police were called to Dayton Auto Auction on the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen.

May 1

A resident on Imperial Court reported that her vehicle was damaged by unknown suspects. The investigation continues.

Larry Bosworth was arrested for assault, aggravated menacing, and criminal damaging after an incident on Volkman Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

May 2

Police had an unoccupied truck parked in the fire lane at the Flying J Travel Plaza towed.

An unknown person entered a work van in a driveway on Sagraves Dr. and took several items. The investigation continues.

A resident on Sagraves Dr. reported that his truck was stolen from his driveway. The investigation continues.

Abbey Credit Union reported that a female from West Milton had opened an account with a fraudulent check. Two additional checks were cashed in addition to the first one. Abbey CU has attempted to recover the funds. The investigation continues.

The Knights Inn reported guests staying in a room broke a window. The investigation continues.

A juvenile male was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center after assaulting other juveniles in the home. The juvenile’s probation officer was notified.

May 3

While on patrol at the Knights Inn, a vehicle was found to be stolen out of Dayton. It was towed at the request of Dayton Police and a suspect was identified as driving the car.

A person staying at the Knights Inn reported that her cell phone, her boyfriend’s cell phone, and $100 in winning lottery tickets were stolen while she slept in the second floor hallway. The investigation continues.

A person at the Knights Inn reported someone stole his gaming system and traded it for drugs. The investigation continues.

An officer responded to a report of juveniles fighting at the library. The investigation continues.

Christopher Boiner was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of theft out of Butler Township. He was taken to the county jail and his vehicle towed for unsafe vehicle and expired registration.

A complainant reported that her work laptop computer was stolen from her vehicle. The investigation continues.

Unknown suspects forced entry into a locked work shop door on Peters Pike. Two chain saws were stolen and the suspects attempted to steal other tools without success. The investigation continues.

While doing registration checks on Poe Avenue, confiscation orders were found on license plates. The plates were sent to the BMV.

Daniel Jones was charged with felony receiving stolen property after he was observed driving and leaving a vehicle reported stolen out of Dayton at the Knights Inn. Jones was already incarcerated at the county jail on a separate charge.

May 4

Tyler Killingsworth was arrested for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after police responded to the area of W. Alkaline Springs Road and Dixie Drive. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported that a five year old was possibly sexually assaulted. The investigation continues.

Sheldon Smith was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for a motion hearing. He was taken to the county jail.

A trailer was stolen from the property of Miami Valley Shooting Grounds and numerous tools were stolen. The investigation continues.

Danny J. Rhoades was issued a summons for a zoning violation after turning water on at the curb after it was turned off by the city multiple times for non-payment.

Samantha L. Wirt was arrested for felony burglary after an incident on Wollenhaupt Drive. She was taken to the county jail.

May 5

Lori Horrocks was arrested for felony harassment with a bodily substance, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct after an incident on Continental Court. During the same incident, Austin M. Lloyd was charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest. Both were taken to the county jail.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/06/web1_Police-logo.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.