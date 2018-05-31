VUMC to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Vandalia United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 200 South Dixie Drive, Vandalia.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” t-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_CBC.jpeg