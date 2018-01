VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has posted the January edition of Focus Vandalia, a locally written and produced news and information show focusing on Vandalia, Ohio.

In this episode, we learn about a new company considering a move to Vandalia, we get an update on a couple of community development projects, we meet Vandalia’s newest fire safety spokespooch, and we meet a a Vandalia recreation center Zumba instructor who taking the popular exercise class to a whole new level of fitness.