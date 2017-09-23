Aviators roll Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — After facing a brutal schedule and some self-inflicted discipline issues, the Butler Aviators traveled to Stebbins on Friday night needing good things to happen.

As expected, the Aviators handled business against the winless Indians in a 50-15 Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover victory. The Aviators improved to 2-3 on the season while Stebbins dropped to 0-5.

While complete scoring and statistics weren’t available, the Aviators took a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game on a two-yard touchdown by Logan Flatt and an extra point by Sutton Skapik.

Butler built a 21-0 lead on an 10-yard touchdown run by Flatt and then took a 28-15 lead late in the second quarter on an 80-yard touchdown by Flatt.

The Aviators will open GWOC divisional play on Friday when they host Greenville (2-3) on Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This story will be updated with complete stats, scoring, and comments by Butler head coach Nathan Hyatt.

Ryan Martin fights for yardage during the Aviators' 50-15 win at Stebbins on Friday. Logan Flatt scored the Aviators first touchdown in what would become a 50-15 win over Stebbins on Friday.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

