Butler shuts out the Greenville girls soccer team

GREENVILLE – The Butler Lady Aviators wasted no time in jumping out to a quick lead at Greenville on Wednesday as they blanked the Green Wave 10-0.

Butler took the lead just over two minutes into the game with Bri Fourman notching her first goal of the evening. The Aviators made it 2-0 after 11 minutes of play with a goal from Maddie Mitchell.

Fourman scored her second goal of the game midway through the first half then with less than six minutes remaining before halftime Haley Trittschuh scored to put the visitors up 4-0.

Less than three minutes into the second half Fourman scored her third goal of the night to put Butler up 6-0.

Mitchell added two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, giving Butler a 7-0 lead and two players with a hat trick.

Midway through the second half Allison Zebney scored to increase Butler’s advantage to 8-0. Then with less than five minutes remaining in the game Taylor Gingrich and Anna Minier both scored to give the Aviators a 10-0 victory.

Butler improved to 5-6-1 overall and 5-1-1 in the GWOC.

With Wednesday’s loss Greenville fell to 1-8 overall this season and 1-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

The Aviators will return to action on Wednesday when they host Troy.

Ella Neely looks to pass the ball versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_3-1.jpg Ella Neely looks to pass the ball versus Greenville. Maddie Mitchell advances the ball versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_4-5.jpg Maddie Mitchell advances the ball versus Greenville. Josie Stiver (7) pushes the ball as Taylor Gingrich (18) looks on. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_7-18-1.jpg Josie Stiver (7) pushes the ball as Taylor Gingrich (18) looks on. Bri Fourman battles for possession during the Aviators 10-0 win over Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_10-1.jpg Bri Fourman battles for possession during the Aviators 10-0 win over Greenville. Mya Stammen advances the ball versus Greenville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_13-1.jpg Mya Stammen advances the ball versus Greenville. Taylor Gingrich battles for possession. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_18-1.jpg Taylor Gingrich battles for possession.