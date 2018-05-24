Five Aviators headed to State Track & Field, more hopeful Friday

HUBER HEIGHTS — Five Butler Aviators are State-bound after the first day of the OHSAA Dayton Regional Track and Field Meet being held at Wayne High School.

Butler’s Daiton Sharp tied the Regional Record of 23 feet, 11 inches on his last attempt in the long jump to win the event and qualify for State.

The Aviators also qualified in the 4×800 meter relay as Kyle Wertz, Adam Gunkel, Long Fa Lin, and Gabe Warren placed fourth in a time of 8:02.74. The top four finishers in each event qualify for State.

The meet will continue on Friday and more Aviator athletes could qualify for State.

Abbie Schoenherr and Wertz will compete in the girls and boys 800 meter run respectively, Lin will compete in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, and Warren will compete in the 3200 meter run. In field events, Tyree Fletcher will compete in the long jump.

Friday’s finals will begin with field events at 5 p.m. and running finals starting at 6:30 at Wayne High School.

