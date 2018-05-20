Vandalia-Butler sports calendar

Butler United to host tryouts

VANDALIA — Butler United Soccer Club will be hosting soccer tryouts and competitive soccer evaluations for the Fall 2018/Spring 2019 season. Tryouts for U9-U12 and U18 and U19 will be held May 30-31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. for boys and 7 – 8:30 p.m. for girls. A supplemental tryout date will be held June 4 at the same times.

Tryouts for U13-17 will be held June 4-5 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. for girls and 7 – 8:30 p.m. for boys. A supplemental tryout will be held on June 11 at the same times. All tryouts will be at the Vandalia Sports Complex, 1111 Stonequarry Road in Vandalia.

Registration can be done by visiting www.butlerunitedsoccer.com.

Optimist Club to host golf outing

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club is hosting its 42nd annual golf outing on Wednesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Course. The rain date is June 13. Golf and lunch is $75 and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Individual registrations or foursomes are welcome. For more information or to register contact Jeff Spieles at 890-5426.

Lady Aviator basketball camp

VANDALIA — The Butler girls basketball program will hold its annual summer camp June 4-7, 2018 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. in the Butler Student Activities Center. The camp is for girls entering grades 2-8. The cost is $50 (additional siblings are $40) and Cost includes 4 fun-filled days of skill instruction, practice, and games lead by the staff, camp t-shirt, and various prizes. For more information call head coach Molly Bardonaro at 271-6666 or email molly.bardonaro@vbcsd.com.

Butler baseball camp

VANDALIA — The Butle baseball camp will be held June 4-7, 2018 (with Friday, June 8 rain date) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Butler High School baseball field. The camp is for boys entering grades 4-9. The cost is $65 (additional siblings are $32.50) and will teach the basic fundamentals of baseball including hitting, fielding, pitching, base running, and game situations. For more information, contact coach Trent Dues at 750-5290.

Butler boys basketball camp

VANDALIA — The Butler boys basketball program will hold its annual sumer camp for boys entering grades 3-8 the week of June 11-14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Butler Student Activities Center. The cost is $50 if paid before June 4, $60 after June 4. A family rate is available. Checks should be made to the Butler Athletic Boosters. The primary focus will be on basketball FUNdamentals. Ball handling, dribbling, shooting, passing, and defense will be stressed. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and have the opportunity to compete and win prizes in various competitions that stress FUNdamentals. For more information call the Butler Athletic Department at 415-6384 or coach Wyrick at 241-4432.

To have your item included in the Sports Calendar, email information to dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

