Registration open for Blake LaForce Memorial Golf Scramble

SPRINGFIELD — The 9th Annual Blake Laforce #41 Memorial Golf Scramble and Auction will be held on Saturday, June 16 at Windy Knoll Golf Club. All proceeds of the event go to the Blake LaForce #41 Memorial VISIONS Endowment Fund which supports a pair of annual scholarships for a male and female athlete, cheerleader, or Kickline member at Butler High School. The scholarships are a total of $4,000 per year. The Fund also can help with needs to enhance the high school experience.

The day will start at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet lunch and an opportunity to view silent auction items. Golf will start at 1 p.m. with a shot gun start with beer, refreshments, and snacks on the course. At 5:30 there will a buffet dinner and silent auction bidding from 6 – 6:30 p.m.

The fee is $400 per team or $100 per player. There will be prizes for hole-in-ones on all par 3’s, circle hole contests, 50/50 prizes, team prizes, skill prizes, and a tee gift. Register soon as the field is limited to the first 120 players.

The scholarships are given in memory of Blake LaForce, a 2009 graduate of Butler who fought and defeated cancer with a bone marrow transplant but succumbed to complications from a central nervous system infection.

Blake was the son of Mark and Linda LaForce. He was known as a fierce competitor, an exceptional athlete, and a team player. He played football, wrestled, and ran track and field and was also a power lifting champion. He received the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Support from the Vandalia-Butler community is key to the continued success and growth of the Memorial Fund. The scramble can be supported by playing or by choosing to be a sponsor or donating to the silent auction. There are many donation levels, and businesses can provide auction items or gift certificates. Contact Mark LaForce at 937-689-0500 or by email at mlaforce1@yahoo.com.

To register for the scramble or make a donation, or for more information on Blake LaForce, please go to the scramble’s website at https://bit.ly/1pMkVCb.

Blake LaForce http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_Blake-LaForce.jpg Blake LaForce Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.