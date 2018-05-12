Aviators win GWOC American Division championship

TROY — The Butler boys track team used its strength and depth in distance running to overtake Troy for the Greater Western Ohio Conference American Division championship on Friday.

Butler finished with 125 points to edge Troy who scored 121.

Butler’s girls placed fourth in the division with 71.5 points. Troy dominated the girls meet and clinched the win on Wednesday before finishing with 201 points.

It was the distance events that proved to be the difference for the Aviators.

Long Lin won three different events including the 1600 meter run (4:30.92), the 800 meter run (1:58.20), and the 3200 meter run (9:48.93). Gabe Warren placed second in two of those events, the 1600 meter run in 4:36.98 and the 3200 meter run in 9:55.74. Together, the two combined to score 46 of Butler’s 125 points.

Lin and Warren also combined with Kyle Wertz and Adam Gunkel to win the 4×800 meter relay in 8:19.54.

Daiton Sharp won the long jump with a leap of 21-11.75 while Dalton Shepler was first in the pole vault at 14-09.

Other placers included DJ Hicks in the 100 meter dash (5th, 11.90), Jeremy Carnes (5th, 54.75) and Jack Marshall (6th, 54.96) in the 400 meter dash, Daiton Sharp (3rd, 41.11) and Bobby Buckler (7th, 44.89) in the 300 meter hurdles, Wertz was fourth in the 800 meter run in 2:02.67, and Sharp was sixth in the 200 meter dash in 23.99 seconds.

In relays, the 4×400 meter relay team of Jack Marshall, Adam Gunkel, Kyle Wertz, and Daiton Sharp placed second in a time of 3:37.30. The 4×200 meter relay team of Anthony Koewleer, Carnes, Quincy Redmond, and Hicks was fourth in 1:35.96 and Logan Woods, Buckler, Redmond, and Hicks was seventh in the 4×100 meter relay in a time of 46.77 seconds.

Placers in field events were Charles Ellington who was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44-02, Logan Woods who was eighth in the long jump at 19-03.5, and Troy Dixon who was eighth in the discus throw at 116-08.

Lady Aviators finish fourth

Abbie Schoenherr and Tyree Fletcher led the Lady Aviators to a fourth place finish in the division.

Schoenherr won the 800 meter run in 2:20.28, was second in the 400 meter dash in 1:01.15, and third in the 1600 meter run in 5:34.03.

Fletcher scored in the 100 meter hurdles by finishing third in 17.41 seconds, she was third in the 300 meter hurdles in 51.33 seconds, and fifth in the high jump at 4-09.

Other individual placers were Mya Stammen in the 100 meter hurdles (5th, 17.95), Nikeisha Harris in the 200 meter dash (6th, 28.44), and Victoria Theobald in the 800 meter run (8th, 2:34.96).

In relay events, Butler’s Theobald, Elizabeth Kilgote, Gracie Armitage, and Sarah Hinkle was third in the 4×800 meter relay in 11:38.51. Harris, Shi’Ann Storer, Grace Marshall, and Stammen were third in the 4×200 meter relay in 1:54.21 while Kailey Bolender, Theobald, Marshall, and Schoenherr were third in the 4×400 meter relay in 4:29.22. Harris, Storer, Rachel Redmond, and Marshall combined for fifth place in the 4×100 meter relay in 52.65 seconds.

Next up for both teams is the Piqua District meet. That meet starts on Wednesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. for field events and 5 p.m. for running events. The meet will conclude on Friday with field events beginning at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

Abbie Schoenherr runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_B-Abbie-Schoenherr-400dash.jpg Abbie Schoenherr runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Jeremy Carnes runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_B-Jeremy-Carnes-400dash.jpg Jeremy Carnes runs in the 400 meter dash during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Tyree Fletcher runs the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_B-Tyree-Fletcher-300H.jpg Tyree Fletcher runs the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Daiton Sharp runs in the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_B-Daiton-Sharp-300H.jpg Daiton Sharp runs in the 300 meter hurdles during the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships at Troy High School. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

