Former Aviator named to All-Conference team

RICHMOND – Indiana University East sophomore Morgan Jackson (Vandalia, Ohio) went undefeated in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to earn River States Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for March 19-25.

Jackson led the Red Wolves to an RSC road win at Indiana University Kokomo on March 24 by winning her singles match, 6-0, 6-3 and winning at the top of doubles play, 8-1. IU East won the match, 9-0, to stay unbeaten in conference play.

IU East is 9-4 overall, 2-0 RSC and visits Brescia for its next match March 31.

Indiana University East sophomore Morgan Jackson, a 2016 Butler graduate, was one of six players named to the River States Conference all-conference first-team, the league announced May 1. Jackson played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles this season for the Red Wolves, who recently finished their season with a 14-7 record. Jackson was 6-2 in conference matches and was the only player in the conference to defeat the league's eventual player of the year.