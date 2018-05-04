Lady Aviators continue surge

WEST CARROLLTON — The Softball Lady Aviators caught fire on the first two days of May, winning back-to-back games by double digits. The Aviators defeated Tippecanoe in a 12-2 landslide victory on Tuesday. To top it off, the Aviators took the field on Wednesday and ended up with a 19-3 victory over West Carrollton.

The Aviators now sport a seven game winning streak and a 14-9 overall record heading into their regular season finale versus Wayne and sectional play versus Fairmont.

The Aviators had an outstanding showing in their win against West Carrollton. Lyndsey Achs was three for three at the plate and had two stolen bases, while Katie Henry went three for four in the batter’s box. Sophomore Sydney Theobald had a triple, pitched a complete game, and earned five strikeouts. To top it off, Junior Morgan Wright hit an incredible grand-slam- completing an already successful evening for the Lady Aviators.

“It feels amazing to see all of our hard work paying off. I am very proud of my team and how far we have come this season,” says Morgan Wright.

With two games remaining in the post-season, the Lady Aviators stand at 10-5, and third place in the GWOC American North. The Aviators hope to carry their momentum with them into the postseason. The Lady Aviators have many players ranked in the top ten statistically across the conference.

The Lady Aviators will host Wayne on Saturday at 10 a.m. The postseason kicks off on Monday, May 7 at Fairmont at 5 p.m.

Amber White makes a throw to first during Butler’s 12-2 win over Tippecanoe on Tuesday. Amber White makes a throw to first during Butler’s 12-2 win over Tippecanoe on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Courtney Webb rounds first base and heads for second during Butler’s win over Tipp on Tuesday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_117-2.jpg Courtney Webb rounds first base and heads for second during Butler’s win over Tipp on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Sydney Theobald delivers a pitch during Butler’s win over Tipp on Tuesday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_126-2.jpg Sydney Theobald delivers a pitch during Butler’s win over Tipp on Tuesday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Butler on seven game win streak heading to regular season finale

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.