Vandalia-Butler sports calendar

Cassel Hills Piranhas registration opens

VANDALIA — The Cassel Hills Piranhas Summer Swim Team is holding registration for swimmers age 5-18 and Piranhas Mini Bites for ages 3-4. Registration will be held on Saturday, May 5 at the Vandalia Senior Center, 21 Tionda Drive S. Online registration is currently ongoing. More information can be found at www.casselhillspiranhas.com or by contacting Jennifer Martin by email at jenmar4@gmail.com.

Wee Aviators football registering

VANDALIA — The Butler Wee Aviators football program is currently registering for the 2018 season – the 50th season of Wee Aviator football. Registration is open for students in Vandalia-Butler entering grades K-6 in the fall of 2018. Registration can be completed online at www.weeaviators.com or Saturday, May 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Smith Middle School Pods. First time football players, or those who did not play in 2017, must bring three copies of birth certificate. Questions can be directed to Kateena at 418-1272 or Kristen at 672+5068.

Drive one 4UR School

VANDALIA — The Butler Athletic Boosters invite you as well as all 18 year old students, family, and friends to support Butler athletes, cheerleaders, and coaches by taking a test drive on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Test drives will be held in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. There is no obligation and no pressure. There is no cost to drive a car and there can only be one driver per address. The Athletic Boosters receive $20 per test drive up to $6,000. The fundraiser is sponsored by Beau Townsend Ford.

Optimist Club to host golf outing

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club is hosting its 42nd annual golf outing on Wednesday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Course. The rain date is June 13. Golf and lunch is $75 and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Individual registrations or foursomes are welcome. For more information or to register contact Jeff Spieles at 890-5426.

Staff report

To have your item included in the Sports Calendar, email information to dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

