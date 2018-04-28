Lady Aviators rally over Xenia

VANDALIA — Aviator Softball hosted the Xenia Buccaneers on Friday evening for their senior night. The evening brought sunshine and mild conditions that helped the Lady Aviators earn an 11-10 win after an intense 7-inning battle. The Aviators went head to head with the Buccaneers for the majority of the game, and it wasn’t until the bottom of the seventh inning that their winning run was scored.

“My team fought hard till the very end, I am so proud of everything they overcame,” says Coach Shepherd.

Leading the Aviators to their victory were players Katie Henry, Morgan Wright, Lyndsey Achs. And Amber White. Katie Henry went five for five over the plate and Morgan Wright went two for three. Amber white drove in the winning run with a Walk-off Double, and Lyndsey Achs broke the record for runs in a single season.

“It was great to see more students there,” says Coach Shepherd.

The Lady Aviators pulled off a hard-fought conference win on their senior night. They are in action next at Tippecanoe on Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

The Butler softball team honored seniors (left to right) Katie Henry, Katy Clark, Lyndsay Achs, and Becca Helke prior to outlasting the Xenia Lady Buccs 11-10 on Friday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_SoftballSeniors.jpg The Butler softball team honored seniors (left to right) Katie Henry, Katy Clark, Lyndsay Achs, and Becca Helke prior to outlasting the Xenia Lady Buccs 11-10 on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

