Aviators blank Xenia on Alumni Night

VANDALIA — Butler Boys Baseball had many spectators on Friday night as they brought in a big win on Alumni Night. Butler Baseball invited back Alumni from near and far to be recognized at the Aviator game against Xenia. Most Notably, 89 year old Alumni Dick Scherer from the class of 1946 threw out the first pitch for the Aviators- getting them off to a great start.

“It was a GWOC win for us as Quinton, Cody and Braedon all pitched well as they limited Xenia to only two hits and three freebies,” says coach Trent Dues.

The Aviators topped the Buccaneers 8-0 at home as the Aviators continued their hot-streak with seven hits on the evening.

Senior Jack Mitchell and junior Karter Peck each had two hits, while Carson Clark and Cam Miller each had two RBI. Jake DeMoss and Carson Clark each hits triples, and Peck added a double.

“Our defense aided them by playing an errorless game. Offensively, we put the ball in play enough to make things happen,” says Dues.

The Aviators also honored their Webmaster, Ryan Wallace. The combination of spectator energy and honorary guests made for a special night at Butler High School. The Aviators are in action on Monday at Tipp City High School.

1946 Butler graduate Dick Sherer, who played for the Aviators from 1943-46, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday evening as the Aviators blanked Xenia on Alumni Night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Sherer.jpg 1946 Butler graduate Dick Sherer, who played for the Aviators from 1943-46, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday evening as the Aviators blanked Xenia on Alumni Night. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ryan Wallace was honored by the Butler baseball program for his work on the team’s website, vandaliabutlerbaseball.com. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Wallace.jpg Ryan Wallace was honored by the Butler baseball program for his work on the team’s website, vandaliabutlerbaseball.com. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_FirstPitch.jpg Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.