Sharp looks primed for State

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Aviators sent a limited squad to the Wayne Invitational on Thursday and Friday to face regional-level competition in the 43 team field.

Daiton Sharp looks poised to make another run at State and pole vaulter Dalton Shepler turned in another strong performance.

Sharp won the triple jump competition with a jump of 46 feet, 6 inches. He also placed second in the long jump, the event he qualified to for State in a year ago, at 22-01.5.

Shepler continued his strong spring by going 14-02 to place fifth in pole vault.

Butler’s distance medley relay team of Long Lin, Gabe Warren, Ryan Wertz, and Adam Gunkel made a strong push in the second haf of the race and finished fifth in 10:47.96.

Lin also placed eighth in the 1600 meter run in 4:28.03.

Butler’s Abbie Schoenherr was the Aviators’ only girl to score points. She placed sixth in the 800 meter run in 2:18.28.

Adam Gunkel hands the baton off to Ryan Wertz during the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_BDistanceMedley.jpg Adam Gunkel hands the baton off to Ryan Wertz during the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Long Lin runs the final leg of the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_BLongLinDM.jpg Long Lin runs the final leg of the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Tyree Fletcher competed in the triple jump at the Wayne Invitational. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_BTyreeFletcherTJ.jpg Tyree Fletcher competed in the triple jump at the Wayne Invitational. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Daiton Sharp won the triple jump competition at the Wayne Invitational. He also placed second in the long jump. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_BDaitonSharp.jpg Daiton Sharp won the triple jump competition at the Wayne Invitational. He also placed second in the long jump. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Aviators compete at Wayne Invite

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

