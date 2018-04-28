Posted on by

Sharp looks primed for State


Aviators compete at Wayne Invite

By Darrell Wacker - dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Adam Gunkel hands the baton off to Ryan Wertz during the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational.

Adam Gunkel hands the baton off to Ryan Wertz during the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational.


Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Long Lin runs the final leg of the distance medley relay at the Wayne Invitational.


Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Tyree Fletcher competed in the triple jump at the Wayne Invitational.


Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Daiton Sharp won the triple jump competition at the Wayne Invitational. He also placed second in the long jump.


Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler Aviators sent a limited squad to the Wayne Invitational on Thursday and Friday to face regional-level competition in the 43 team field.

Daiton Sharp looks poised to make another run at State and pole vaulter Dalton Shepler turned in another strong performance.

Sharp won the triple jump competition with a jump of 46 feet, 6 inches. He also placed second in the long jump, the event he qualified to for State in a year ago, at 22-01.5.

Shepler continued his strong spring by going 14-02 to place fifth in pole vault.

Butler’s distance medley relay team of Long Lin, Gabe Warren, Ryan Wertz, and Adam Gunkel made a strong push in the second haf of the race and finished fifth in 10:47.96.

Lin also placed eighth in the 1600 meter run in 4:28.03.

Butler’s Abbie Schoenherr was the Aviators’ only girl to score points. She placed sixth in the 800 meter run in 2:18.28.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

