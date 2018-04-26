Butler United U12 wins Louisville Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Butler United U12 Purple Girls Soccer coached by Autumn Budding and Jessica Washburn started the spring season off by winning the Louisville Cup Tournament April 21-22 in Louisville, KY.

The team outscored opponents 10-1 in four games. Players on the team are as follows: Brookylnn Bolender, Madison Budding, Azaleigh Hammer, Ava Long, Madyson Miller, Madelyn Montgomery, Norah Neely, Ryann Purdon, Alyssa Stanley, Madalyn Strehle, Mya Toman, Alana Torres, Ella Trittschuh, Ayla Washburn and Kendra Kovacs. Go to Butlerunitedsoccer.com for further information about the Club and upcoming Try-Outs.