Aviators sweep Sidney

VANDALIA – The Butler bats remained hot Wednesday afternoon, as the Aviators swept Sidney with a 12-2 win.

Like the day before, the Aviators took care of business in run-rule fashion, this one a five inning affair.

Freshman pitcher Quinton Hall got the start on the mound and earned the win, holding Yellow Jackets hitless through his two innings of work. Senior Caiden Serrer came on in relief to pitch the final three innings, allowing just one earned run as Butler cruised to victory.

At the plate Butler again turned in a solid performance as senior Jake DeMoss scored two runs and added three RBI. Junior Karter Peck went 2-for-3 with an RBI and junior Cam Miller turned in a two RBI performance of his own.

On the basepaths senior Preston Tofstad stole three bases, while Miller and freshman Boston Smith each nabbed two.

The Aviators will get a day of rest before hosting Xenia on Friday night at 7 p.m. The evening game will be highlighted by a host of Butler Alumni returning to be honored at the annual Alumni Game. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 89-year old Dick Scherer, a 1946 graduate and former Butler pitcher and shortstop from 1943 – 46.

Aviators dominate Sidney in opener

SIDNEY – The Aviators shook off a tumultuous week with a 15-3 win over host Sidney Tuesday evening, improving their overall record to 10-9,7-3.

After a first inning which saw Butler down 3-2, the Aviators rattled off thirteen unanswered runs on their way to the six inning, run-rule win.

Senior pitcher Ryan Qvick (3-1) picked up the win working five innings, allowing just two earned runs and four strikeouts. Qvick was relieved in the sixth inning by Alex Joynes who held the Jackets hitless, sitting them down in order to end the game.

Offensively the Aviators erupted for thirteen hits and were a nightmare on the basepaths, stealing seven bases. Senior Dolen Fults and freshman Boston Smith each had a pair of steals on the night.

Fults and Smith, along with senior Preston Tofstad each had multiple hits and RBI in the win. Senior Jack Mitchell added two RBI, while Cam Miller, Byron Greaser, Joe Jackson, Karter Peck, and Jake DeMoss added an RBI each.

Quinton Hall held Sidney hitless for two innings after getting the start on Wednesday. Photo by Ryan Wallace