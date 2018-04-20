Aviators honor seniors at soggy Butler Invite

VANDALIA — Weather has been a constant issue for this year’s spring sports, and that was certainly true last Saturday as the Butler Aviators hosted the Butler Invitational track and field meet.

The Butler boys placed second out of 12 teams with 115 points and the Lady Aviators placed fourth out of 11 teams with 72 points.

Prior to the meet, the Aviators honored senior track athletes.

The Butler boys won four events at the meet including the pole vault where Dalton Shepler went for 15 feet even to win the event. Also winning was Gabe Warren in the 3200 meter run in 10:16.42. Long Lin was just behind in third place at 10:23.44.

Those two flipped in the 1600 meter run. Lin on the race in 4:34.85 while Warren was second in 4:38.31.

Butler’s other winner was Daiton Sharp who won the 300 meter hurdles in 42.67 seconds. Teammate Bobby Bucker placed third in 45.03. Buckler was also eighth in the 110 meter hurdles in 18.68 seconds.

Sharp also placed fourth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 24.11 seconds.

Kyle Wertz was fourth in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:06.70 with Adam Gunkel just behind in fifth at 2:09.14. Austin Neff placed seventh in 2:14.85 but only two runners from each team could score points.

Noah Bueno placed second in the discus throw at 137-06 with Troy Dixon placing eighth at 113-08.

Other placers were Jeremy Carnes who was seventh in the 400 meter run in 56.21 seconds and DJ Hicks who was eighth in the 100 meter dash in 11.957 seconds – just .006 seconds out of seventh.

Butler’s 4×800 meter relay team was eighth in 8:35.07, its 4×400 meter relay team was second in 3:45.91, 4×200 meter relay was second in 1:38.19, and the 4×100 meter relay was fourth in 46.92 seconds.

The Lady Aviators were led by Tyree Fletcher and Abbie Schoenherr who both won or scored in multiple events.

Fletcher was first in the 300 meter hurdles in 51.60 seconds with Kailey Bolender fifth in 55.75 seconds. Schoenherr was first in the 800 meter run in 2:28.49 with Victoria Theobald in fifth at 2:42.14.

Schoenherr was third in the 1600 meter run in 5:30.52 while Fletcher was sixth in the long jump at 15-07.5 feet and tied for seventh in the high jump at 4-05. Rachel Redmond also placed in the long jump in eighth position in 13-11.75 feet.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Mya Stammen was sixth in 18.19 seconds and Kailey Bolender was eighth in 18.59 seconds.

In relay events, Sarah Hickle, Elizabeth Kilgore, Carly Cline, and Gracie Armitage combined for a second place finish in the 4×800 meter relay in a time of 11:37.90.

Butler also placed second in the 4×100 meter relay with Nikeisha Harris, Marshall, Redmond, and Shi’ann Storer finishing in 53 seconds flat.

Butler was fourth in the 4×400 meter relay with Theobald, Schoenherr, Bolender, and Fletcher running in 4:32.79.

Grace Marshall was fifth in the 200 meter dash in 29.14 seconds and Alissa Spieles was eighth in the discus throw at 85-01.

K-LA Spieles and Andrea Garcia tied for seventh in the pole vault with each athlete clearing 6 feet even.

Butler seniors were honored before Saturday's Butler Invitational. Pictured are seniors DJ Hicks, Kyle Wertz, KJ Dorsey, Clay Amos, Mackenzie Duncan, Brice Helman, Sarah Hickle, Victoria Theobald, Noah Thompson. Not pictured: Ana Valdespino, Charles Ellington, Long Fa Lin, Daiton Sharp.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

