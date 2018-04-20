GMVWA All-Area Wrestling Teams

DAYTON — The following wrestlers have been named to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association All-Area team for 2018:

106 pounds

First Team Matt Motter Butler

Second Team Kaileigh Nuessgen Beavercreek

113 pounds

First Team Josh Suddeth Butler

Second Team Collin Lovett Miamisburg

120 pounds

First Team Mason Kleinberg Springboro

Second Team Logan Hoskins Butler

126 pounds

First Team Bailey Suddeth Butler

Second Team Joe Pascale Troy

132 pounds

First Team Ronnie Pietro Butler

Second Team Andrew Knick Northmont

138 pounds

First Team Gavin Bell Beavercreek

Second Team Gavin Fogel Fairmont

145 pounds

First Team Austin Mullins Wayne

Second Team Ian Heiland Beavercreek

152 pounds

First Team Drew Wiechers Centerville

Second Team Jestin Love Butler

160 pounds

First Team Nevan Snodgrass Fairmont

Second Team Shane Shoop Troy

170 pounds

First Team Ethan Cyrette Butler

Second Team Jacob Yost Springfield

182 pounds

First Team Jansen Love Butler

Second Team Sebastian Beachler Miamisburg

195 pounds

First Team Dylan Moran Northmont

Second Team Nick Coyle Butler

220 pounds

First Team Joe Cochran Springfield

Second Team Bradley Smith Beavercreek

285 pounds

First Team Jacob Padilla Wayne

Second Team Jacob Charette Centerville

Mat Poll Champ

Butler

Coach of Year

Mark Peck Butler

Wrestler of Year

Joe Cochran Springfield