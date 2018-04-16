Sacks signs with Duquesne

Butler senior Jessica Sacks signed a National Letter of Intent to bowl at Duquesne University on Monday afternoon. Sacks helped lead the Aviator girl’s bowling team to its first OHSAA State tournament berth. Pictured left to right are Butler Principal Thomas Luebbe, Ahletic Director Jordan Shumaker, father and coach Steve Sacks, Jessica, mother Ellen Sacks, and coach Andy Parker.

Butler senior Jessica Sacks signed a National Letter of Intent to bowl at Duquesne University on Monday afternoon. Sacks helped lead the Aviator girl’s bowling team to its first OHSAA State tournament berth. Pictured left to right are Butler Principal Thomas Luebbe, Ahletic Director Jordan Shumaker, father and coach Steve Sacks, Jessica, mother Ellen Sacks, and coach Andy Parker.