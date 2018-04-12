Elks snap Butler win streak

FAIRBORN – The Aviators saw their modest five-game win streak snapped Wednesday evening, dropping a 6-3 decision to Centerville at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

After jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead, Centerville junior pitcher Connor Walch settled in and kept the Aviators in check for the next six innings.

Freshman Boston Smith led the way for Butler offensively going 2-for-4 with a triple an a run scored. Junior Cody Borchers and senior Jake DeMoss each added an RBI for the Aviators. Freshman pitcher Quinton Hall pitched three innings, allowing just two earned runs. Senior Alex Joynes came on in relief to pitch the final three innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

Butler (7-4, 4-0) returns to GWOC North action Thursday at home against Greenville at 5 p.m.

Cody Borchers makes a catch on a pop up at third. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_13.jpg Cody Borchers makes a catch on a pop up at third. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Alex Joynes delivers a pitch. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_17-2.jpg Alex Joynes delivers a pitch. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Quinton Hall got the start for the Aviators versus Centerville. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_8.jpg Quinton Hall got the start for the Aviators versus Centerville. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Preston Tofstad makes a throw to first. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_89.jpg Preston Tofstad makes a throw to first. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Dolen Fults makes a leaping catch and saving a base as an Elk steals second. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_48.jpg Dolen Fults makes a leaping catch and saving a base as an Elk steals second. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.