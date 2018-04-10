MVCTC names prom royalty

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) 2018 Prom, “An Enchanted Evening” was Saturday, April 7, 2018. The MVCTC Prom Court included a male and female candidate nominated by each of the MVCTC Career Technical Student Organizations (CTSO).
The 2018 Prom Court was:
BPA Candidates Morelia Balli, Medical Office Management student from Huber Heights, and Logan Hayes, Sports Management & Marketing student from Miami East;
FFA Candidates Christina Johnson, Veterinary Science student from Huber Heights and Ben Lawson, Diesel Power Technologies student from Brookville;
HOSA Candidates Keara Tellis, Biotechnology student from Huber Heights and Peyton Phillips, Biotechnology student from Northwestern;
SkillsUSA Chapter 1 Candidate Guadalupe Arrona, Cosmetology student from Mississinawa Valley;
SkillsUSA Chapter 2 Candidates Shelby Perkins, Graphic Art student from Valley View and Keir Wambo, Photography student from National Trail;
SkillsUSA Chapter 3 Candidates Chantel Banks, Firefighter/EMS student from Carlisle, Daiton Vinson-Sharp, Criminal Justice student from Vandalia;
SkillsUSA Chapter 4 Candidate Noah Rohling, Electrical Trades student from Northmont.
The MVCTC 2018 Prom King and Queen were announced on Saturday, April 7, as Shelby Perkins from Graphic Art and Daiton Vinson-Sharp from Criminal Justice.
For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU