Aviators defeat Piqua, Stebbins

VANDALIA — Despite Thursday evening’s chilly weather, the Softball Lady Aviators ended the night on fire. After overcoming an early 2-0 deficit in the first inning, the Lady Aviators powered through to earn a 5-2 Victory over the Piqua Indians at home.

The Aviators had many players step up to the plate and help earn this win. Among the players with notable stats are: Katie Henry, who went three for four at the plate and had three RBI’s; Sydney Theobald, who pitched a complete game while only giving up two hits; Samantha Lentz, who went one for three at the plate with a double; and Lyndsey Achs who earned three stolen bases.

“I’m proud of the way we fight back when we get down early, and I think we can do great things this year. I’m extremely excited for our games ahead,” says Lyndsey Achs.

The Aviators started the game down 2-0, but rallied back to tie it up at 2-2. For a few innings, the score remained tied while both teams executed defensively.

“Our defense really came together today and we never let up,” says Coach Shepherd.

This solid win marks an outstanding turn-around for the Lady Aviators after falling to Piqua in Extra Innings three days prior to this victory.

“It was really exciting to get on our field and earn our first win since returning from Spring Break,” says Coach Shepherd.

Butler defeated Stebbins 9-1 on Friday to move to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the GWOC North division. The Lady Aviators look to continue their success Saturday at four at home against Northmont.

Morgan Wright takes a swing during Butler’s 5-2 win over Piqua on Thursday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_MorganWright.jpeg Morgan Wright takes a swing during Butler’s 5-2 win over Piqua on Thursday. Lyndsey Achs just beats the tag to score a run during Butler’s 5-2 win over Piqua on Thursday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Achs.jpeg Lyndsey Achs just beats the tag to score a run during Butler’s 5-2 win over Piqua on Thursday.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

