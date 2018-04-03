Posted on by

Norman dominates Piqua


Aviators get first GWOC win

By Ryan Wallace - For the Drummer

Cam Miller leaps for a catch during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.

Cam Miller leaps for a catch during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.


Photo by Ryan Wallace

Carson Clark fields a grounder during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.


Photo by Ryan Wallace

Dolen Fults lays down a bunt during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.


Photo by Ryan Wallace

Braedon Norman struck out 12 Piqua batters as the Aviators blanked the Aviators 4-0 on Monday.


Photo by Ryan Wallace

PIQUA – After a week of playing down in South Carolina the Aviators (3-3, 1-0) returned to the cold reality that is early spring in Ohio. Despite the three inches of snow that fell overnight, the Aviators and Piqua Indians were able to move forward with the GWOC North opener Monday evening.

Because of the snow and quick melt, the start of the game was pushed back to 6:00, making already blustery game conditions even colder.

For the Aviators however, pitcher Braedon Norman absolutely sizzled on the mound. The junior righty pitched a complete game, striking out twelve en route to a 4-0 win over the Indians.

“Braedon pitched a fine game, striking out twelve and only walking one batter,” said Trent Dues after the win.

Dialed in, Norman set the tone early for Butler, keeping Piqua off balance all evening with a mix of pitches and a popping fastball.

The frigid temperatures and wind made offense hard to come by for both teams, but the Aviators were able to make solid contact throughout and capitalized when they needed to.

Junior Karter Peck got things started in the second inning with a one out single. Senior Jacob DeMoss hit a hard grounder to third, capitalizing on an error by Indians’ third baseman Spencer Lavey to get aboard. Freshman Carson Clark picked up the RBI two batters later with a single to centerfield, scoring Peck for an early 1-0 lead.

Butler struck again in the fifth inning. This time freshman Boston Smith hit a line drive shot to second base, scoring senior Dolen Fults for a 2-0 lead.

The Aviators added on insurance runs in the seventh to ice the win.

“We played some good small ball to manufacture our runs tonight in the cold, wet conditions,” said Dues.

Cam Miller leaps for a catch during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_CamMiller.jpgCam Miller leaps for a catch during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday. Photo by Ryan Wallace

Carson Clark fields a grounder during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_CarsonClark.jpgCarson Clark fields a grounder during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday. Photo by Ryan Wallace

Dolen Fults lays down a bunt during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_DolenFults.jpgDolen Fults lays down a bunt during Butler’s 4-0 win over Piqua on Monday. Photo by Ryan Wallace

Braedon Norman struck out 12 Piqua batters as the Aviators blanked the Aviators 4-0 on Monday.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/04/web1_Braedon-Norman.jpgBraedon Norman struck out 12 Piqua batters as the Aviators blanked the Aviators 4-0 on Monday. Photo by Ryan Wallace
Aviators get first GWOC win

By Ryan Wallace

For the Drummer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU