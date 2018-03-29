Former Aviator wins conference honors

RICHMOND – Indiana University East sophomore Morgan Jackson (Vandalia, Ohio) went undefeated in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to earn River States Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for March 19-25.
Jackson led the Red Wolves to an RSC road win at Indiana University Kokomo on March 24 by winning her singles match, 6-0, 6-3 and winning at the top of doubles play, 8-1. IU East won the match, 9-0, to stay unbeaten in conference play.
IU East is 9-4 overall, 2-0 RSC and visits Brescia for its next match March 31.
