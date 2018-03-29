Aviators win Up and Running Invite

TROY — After a delayed start to the season due to weather, the Butler Aviator track teams opened their spring campaign on Wednesday at the Up and Running Invitational in Troy.

The Aviator boys team won the meet with 96 points over Northmont (84) and Milton Union (83.5). Butler’s girls finished fifth with 28 points.

The boys team won five events including Long Lin in the 1600 meter run (4:34.08), Daiton Sharp in the 300 meter hurdles (43.78 seconds), Sharp in the long jump (21 feet, 7 inches), Charles Ellington in shot put (50-02.5) and Dalton Shepler in the pole vault 914-00).

The Aviators placed in several other events. Lin placed second (2:03.15) and Austin Neff was fourth (2:11.69) in the 800 meter run.

Butler placed 2-4 in the 3200 meter run with Gabe Warren second (10:11.60), Matthew Mescher third (11:11.73) and Caleb Veith less than a second behind at 11:18.15.

Daniel Logan was fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-06.

Noah Bueno placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 116-05. Nathan Mercer was sixth in the pole vault at 7-06.

Other placers were Logan who was eighth in the 100 meter hurdles (21.71), Jeremy Carnes who was eighth in the 400 meter dash (56.26), and Anthony Koewler who was eighth in the 200 meter dash (25.05).

Lady Aviators place fifth

The Butler girls placed fifth with 28 points and were led by Abbie Schoenherr who won the 800 meter run in a time of 2:21.73.

Tyree Fletcher placed third in two events, the 100 meter hurdles (18.31 seconds) and the high jump at 4-10.

Mya Stammen was fourth in the 100 meter hurdles 918.54) and Rachel Redmond placed eighth (19.56).

Butler's K-La Spieles and Mikayla Molesky run the girls 100 meter dash event at Wednesday's Troy Invitational Track meet. Dayviyante Ewing, from Butler; Owen Curis of Piqua, Logan Woods of Butler, Colin Roe and Coeby Patton of Piqua, and Bobby Buckler of Butler compete in the 100 meter dash at the Troy Inviational Track Meet on Wednesday.

Lady Aviators fifth in season debut

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

