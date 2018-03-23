Aviators return experienced roster

VANDALIA — For weeks, Butler Lady Aviator Softball has been in preparation for the kick-off of their 2018 season. The Lady Aviators are loaded with under and upper class talent, and the atmosphere surrounding the team is positive as the season kicks off.

“Every year our toughest competition is Greenville and Northmont. We have a ton of experience and talent on the roster this year and I believe it will allow us to compete with both of these teams,” says Head Coach Lindsay Shepherd.

The Lady Aviators are returning many key players to the field this season, including four All-Conference players Lyndsey Achs, Morgan Wright, Sydney Theobald, and Katie Henry.

“Our key returning players on the offensive side include Katie Henry, Lyndsey Achs, Morgan Wright, and Megan Allen. On the defensive end, Lily Henning, Amber White, and Nikita Brown are key returners,” says Shepherd.

In addition to the upperclassmen talent, the Aviators bring talent from the younger classes as well.

“Sydney Theobald is our starting pitcher. She is a sophomore who averaged just over one earned run a game last year. We will be looking to her to set the tone for games this season,” says Shepherd.

Among the many talents of the team, the hard-work and dedication of all players is clear.

“We will be looking to Samantha Lentz, Olivea Pottorf, and Rachel Burton to bring vital speed and experience to our outfield this season,” says Shepherd.

Coming off of the previous season’s 6-17 overall record, the Aviators are more than prepared to get back out on the field and play hard.

“Our leaders excel on the field and even more so in the classroom. They expect nothing but the best from themselves and from everyone on our team,” says Coach Shepherd.

The Aviators will travel to Florida over spring break before returning home to begin conference play at Piqua on Monday, April 2.

The Butler softball team brings an experienced roster as it travels to Florida to open its season over spring break. The Aviators will begin conference play April 2 at Piqua.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

