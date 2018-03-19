Vandalia-Butler sports calendar

Wee Aviators football registering

VANDALIA — The Butler Wee Aviators football program is currently registering for the 2018 season – the 50th season of Wee Aviator football. Registration is open for students in Vandalia-Butler entering grades K-6 in the fall of 2018. Registration can be completed online at www.weeaviators.com or on Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon or Saturday, May 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Smith Middle School Pods. First time football players, or those who did not play in 2017, must bring three copies of birth certificate. Questions can be directed to Kateena at 418-1272 or Kristen at 672+5068.

Retired Men’s Golf League

TIPP CITY — Mens Retired League(s) on Wednesday and/or Friday mornings at Homestead Golf Course will have open enrollment and league rules meeting at Homestead at 9 a.m. Wednesday April 11, 2018. Anticipated start of league play will be Wednesday, April 25 and Friday, April 27.

Interested men retired or older than 55 years of age are invited. Yearly fees of $25 per league are payable April 11. Teams are 2 player match format against opposing 2 players with low (A) handicap vs low handicap and high (B) vs high. Bring a partner or one will be assigned. Weekly golf balls prizes for low gross and net scores both A and B, closest to pin on par 3 holes, and longest putt on par 5’s.

New applicants may address response to Homestead Golf Course 698-4876 or to Jim Schumacher, Secretary, at jschu122@yahoo.com.

To have your item included in the Sports Calendar, email information to dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

