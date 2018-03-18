What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Lifeguard Pre-Screen Swim Evaluation

Before you may enroll in either Lifeguard class, you must pass the pre-screen swim test which takes place during this course on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30p. For ages 14 years and older. The cost is $5 Resident / VRC Member and $10 Non-Resident. Cost for this Pre-Screen Evaluation is non-refundable. Contact Steve Trick at strick@vandaliaohio.org for more information. You must pre-register for this program.

Free wall night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, March 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Leaping Lizards

Get moving with your Preschooler while we explore the gym toys, groove during music and movement, play games, parachute play, brain breaks and more. This program is taught by instructor Shawnah Tibbs-Sergent. This program is for children 2-4 years old. The cost is $30 for Resident/VRC members and $40 for Non-Residents. This program runs on Wednesdays from 10:00-10:45a through April 11. You must pre-register for this program.

Spring break camp

Enjoy your spring break with the VRC Spring Break Camp! The week will be jammed packed with excitement including: games, sports, arts and crafts, movies, swimming and field trips. This camp is for children is grades 1st-6th. The cost is Weekly: 1st child-$128 Resident / VRC Member; $138 Non-Resident. Weekly: 2nd child-$113 Resident / VRC Member; $123 Non-Resident. Weekly: 3rd child-$108 Resident / VRC Member; $118 Non-Resident. We also offer a daily rate of $30 Resident / VRC Member; $35 Non-Resident. This camp will run Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30 from 7:00a-6:00p. You must pre-register for this program.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.