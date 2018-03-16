Butler celebrates winter sports

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators capped off perhaps its best winter sports season in school history last week with Drew Sacks winning the school’s first individual champion in bowling.
Sacks’ success was icing on the cake in a winter sports season that saw the Aviators place first or second in every sport in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division, Butler wrestling dominate the sectional tournament and tie a school record with five state qualifiers, and saw the first ever state appearance in girls’ bowling.
“This may be the best single season we have ever had in school history,” said Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. “That’s pretty cool to be a part of. We have awesome kids and awesome coaches, and its been fun. I think the fall season we had has something to do with it as well – success and winning is contagious. We are fortunate that we have a lot of coaches and kids who are proponents of playing multiple sports so a lot of kids who had success in the fall build on that on their winter teams.
“Our winter coaching staff is, top to bottom, as good as any school in the state. That’s from head coaches to assistants. It’s really incredible and makes my job easy. The bottom line is that is great for the kids.”
A recap by sport, including individual awards:
Boys Basketball
Share of GWOC American North championship, 19-3 overall
GWOC American North
First Team
Kort Justice
Second Team
Bryant Johnson
Michael Kreill
Southwest District Third Team
Kort Justice
District 9 All-Star
Ohio North-South All-Star
Kort Justice
Top 100 Showcase Selection
Bryant Johnson
Michael Kreill
GWOC American North Coach of the Year
District 9 Coach of the Year
Southwest District Coach of the Year
DJ Wyrick
Girls Basketball
Second place GWOC American North, 15-9 overall
GWOC American North
First Team
Willow Knight
Abbie Schoenherr
Second Team
Tyree Fletcher
Southwest District Honorable Mention
Willow Knight
District 9
Senior All-Star
Willow Knight
Underclassmen All-Star
Tyree Fletcher
Abbie Schoenherr
Coach of the Year
Molly Bardonaro
Wrestling
Sectional Champions, GWOC Overall Champions, GWOC American North Champions, Five State qualifiers, Mat Poll Champions Division I
GWOC Wrestler of the Year
Ethan Cyrette
GWOC Coach of the Year
Mark Peck
All-GWOC First Team
106-Matt Motter
113-Josh Suddeth
126-Bailey Suddeth
132-Ronnie Pietro
170-Ethan Cyrette
182-Jansen Love
All-GWOC American First Team
106-Matt Motter
113-Josh Suddeth
120-Logan Hoskins
126-Bailey Suddeth
132-Ronnie Pietro
138-Matt Verdes
152-Jestin Love
160-Mason Motter
170-Ethan Cyrette
182-Jansen Love
195-Nick Coyle
GMVWA All-Area
First Team
106-Matt Motter
113-Josh Suddeth
126-Bailey Suddeth
132-Ronnie Pietro
170-Ethan Cyrette
182-Jansen Love
Second Team
120-Logan Hoskins
152-Jestin Love
195-Nick Coyle
Third Team
138-Matt Verdes
160-Mason Motter
Boys Swimming
GWOC American North Champions, Five state qualifiers
GWOC American North Athlete of the Year
Colin Wolfe
GWOC American North
First Team
Colin Wolfe, 100 yard free, 50 yard free
200 yard free relay
Brendan Shanahan
Colin Wolfe
Matt Brunsky
Jacob Staley
Second Team
Brendan Shanahan, 200 yard free
State Qualifiers
50 yard freestyle
Colin Wolfe
200 freestyle relay
Brendan Shanahan
Colin Wolfe
Matt Brunsky
Jacob Staley
Girls’ Swimming
Second place GWOC American North
GWOC American North
First Team
Abbey Burton, 50 free
200 medley relay
Abbey Burton, Sydney Baker, Sydney Aller, Rachel Shively
Second Team
Sydney Baker, 100 breaststroke
200 Freestyle relay
Sydney Baker
Sydney Aller
Raches Shively
Abbey Burton
Bowling
Boys: Sixth place OHSAA State Tournament, Southwest District Runners-Up, GWOC North Champions, Individual State Champion
Girls: Tenth place OHSAA State Tournament, Southwest District Champions, Second Place GWOC American North
All-GWOC
Drew Sacks
All-GWOC American North
First Team
Drew Sacks
Noah Detrick
Paul Sacks
Jessica Sacks
Second Team
Will Yeary
Becca Helke
Lauren Davis
Amanda Jackson
Special Mention
Aaron Seelbaugh
Alissa Spieles
OHSAA All-Ohio First Team
Drew Sacks
Noah Detrick
OHSAA Individual Champion
Drew Sacks
