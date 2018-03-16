Butler celebrates winter sports

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators capped off perhaps its best winter sports season in school history last week with Drew Sacks winning the school’s first individual champion in bowling.

Sacks’ success was icing on the cake in a winter sports season that saw the Aviators place first or second in every sport in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division, Butler wrestling dominate the sectional tournament and tie a school record with five state qualifiers, and saw the first ever state appearance in girls’ bowling.

“This may be the best single season we have ever had in school history,” said Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. “That’s pretty cool to be a part of. We have awesome kids and awesome coaches, and its been fun. I think the fall season we had has something to do with it as well – success and winning is contagious. We are fortunate that we have a lot of coaches and kids who are proponents of playing multiple sports so a lot of kids who had success in the fall build on that on their winter teams.

“Our winter coaching staff is, top to bottom, as good as any school in the state. That’s from head coaches to assistants. It’s really incredible and makes my job easy. The bottom line is that is great for the kids.”

A recap by sport, including individual awards:

Boys Basketball

Share of GWOC American North championship, 19-3 overall

GWOC American North

First Team

Kort Justice

Second Team

Bryant Johnson

Michael Kreill

Southwest District Third Team

Kort Justice

District 9 All-Star

Ohio North-South All-Star

Kort Justice

Top 100 Showcase Selection

Bryant Johnson

Michael Kreill

GWOC American North Coach of the Year

District 9 Coach of the Year

Southwest District Coach of the Year

DJ Wyrick

Girls Basketball

Second place GWOC American North, 15-9 overall

GWOC American North

First Team

Willow Knight

Abbie Schoenherr

Second Team

Tyree Fletcher

Southwest District Honorable Mention

Willow Knight

District 9

Senior All-Star

Willow Knight

Underclassmen All-Star

Tyree Fletcher

Abbie Schoenherr

Coach of the Year

Molly Bardonaro

Wrestling

Sectional Champions, GWOC Overall Champions, GWOC American North Champions, Five State qualifiers, Mat Poll Champions Division I

GWOC Wrestler of the Year

Ethan Cyrette

GWOC Coach of the Year

Mark Peck

All-GWOC First Team

106-Matt Motter

113-Josh Suddeth

126-Bailey Suddeth

132-Ronnie Pietro

170-Ethan Cyrette

182-Jansen Love

All-GWOC American First Team

106-Matt Motter

113-Josh Suddeth

120-Logan Hoskins

126-Bailey Suddeth

132-Ronnie Pietro

138-Matt Verdes

152-Jestin Love

160-Mason Motter

170-Ethan Cyrette

182-Jansen Love

195-Nick Coyle

GMVWA All-Area

First Team

106-Matt Motter

113-Josh Suddeth

126-Bailey Suddeth

132-Ronnie Pietro

170-Ethan Cyrette

182-Jansen Love

Second Team

120-Logan Hoskins

152-Jestin Love

195-Nick Coyle

Third Team

138-Matt Verdes

160-Mason Motter

Boys Swimming

GWOC American North Champions, Five state qualifiers

GWOC American North Athlete of the Year

Colin Wolfe

GWOC American North

First Team

Colin Wolfe, 100 yard free, 50 yard free

200 yard free relay

Brendan Shanahan

Colin Wolfe

Matt Brunsky

Jacob Staley

Second Team

Brendan Shanahan, 200 yard free

State Qualifiers

50 yard freestyle

Colin Wolfe

200 freestyle relay

Brendan Shanahan

Colin Wolfe

Matt Brunsky

Jacob Staley

Girls’ Swimming

Second place GWOC American North

GWOC American North

First Team

Abbey Burton, 50 free

200 medley relay

Abbey Burton, Sydney Baker, Sydney Aller, Rachel Shively

Second Team

Sydney Baker, 100 breaststroke

200 Freestyle relay

Sydney Baker

Sydney Aller

Raches Shively

Abbey Burton

Bowling

Boys: Sixth place OHSAA State Tournament, Southwest District Runners-Up, GWOC North Champions, Individual State Champion

Girls: Tenth place OHSAA State Tournament, Southwest District Champions, Second Place GWOC American North

All-GWOC

Drew Sacks

All-GWOC American North

First Team

Drew Sacks

Noah Detrick

Paul Sacks

Jessica Sacks

Second Team

Will Yeary

Becca Helke

Lauren Davis

Amanda Jackson

Special Mention

Aaron Seelbaugh

Alissa Spieles

OHSAA All-Ohio First Team

Drew Sacks

Noah Detrick

OHSAA Individual Champion

Drew Sacks

The 200 yard free relay team of Brendan Shanahan, Colin Wolfe, Matt Brunsky, and Jacob Staley qualified for State. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_200-Free.jpg The 200 yard free relay team of Brendan Shanahan, Colin Wolfe, Matt Brunsky, and Jacob Staley qualified for State. File photo Colin Wolfe qualified for State in the 50 yard freestyle. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Colin-Wolfe.jpg Colin Wolfe qualified for State in the 50 yard freestyle. File photo Abbey Burton was All-GWOC American in the 50 free. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Burton.jpg Abbey Burton was All-GWOC American in the 50 free. File photo Abbie Schoenherr was All-GWOC American North First Team. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Schoenherr2.jpg Abbie Schoenherr was All-GWOC American North First Team. File photo Tyree Fletcher was named All-GWOC American North Second Team. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Fletcher.jpg Tyree Fletcher was named All-GWOC American North Second Team. File photo Willow Knight was named to the All-GWOC American North First Team, received Honorable Mention from the Southwest District, and was named a District 9 Senior All-Star. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Knight-3.jpg Willow Knight was named to the All-GWOC American North First Team, received Honorable Mention from the Southwest District, and was named a District 9 Senior All-Star. File photo Butler boys basketball coach DJ Wyrick was named the Southwest District Coach of the Year. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_DJ-1-.jpg Butler boys basketball coach DJ Wyrick was named the Southwest District Coach of the Year. File photo Michael Kreill was named All-GWOC American North Second Team. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Kreill.jpg Michael Kreill was named All-GWOC American North Second Team. File photo Bryant Johnson was named to the All-GWOC American North Second Team. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Johnson.jpg Bryant Johnson was named to the All-GWOC American North Second Team. File photo Kort Justice was named to the All-GWOC American North First Team, a District 9 and Ohio North-South All-Star, and was placed on the Third Team All-Southwest District. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_Kort-3.jpg Kort Justice was named to the All-GWOC American North First Team, a District 9 and Ohio North-South All-Star, and was placed on the Third Team All-Southwest District. File photo The Butler girls bowling won their first District Championship qualified for their first State Tournament where the Aviators placed tenth overall. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_GirlsBowling-1.jpeg The Butler girls bowling won their first District Championship qualified for their first State Tournament where the Aviators placed tenth overall. File photo Ethan Cyrette was named the GWOC Wrestler of the Year. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_EthanCyrette-1.jpg Ethan Cyrette was named the GWOC Wrestler of the Year. File photo The Butler boys bowling team qualified for State for the second consecutive year and placed sixth overall. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/web1_BoysBowlers-1.jpg The Butler boys bowling team qualified for State for the second consecutive year and placed sixth overall. File photo

